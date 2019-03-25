Isotopes 7, Rockies 3

Colorado Albuquerque ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon rf 3 0 1 0 Yo.Daza cf 4 0 1 1 M.Jones pr 2 0 1 0 P.Money 2b 3 0 0 0 Da.Dahl cf 3 0 0 0 Rodgers 3b 4 0 0 0 Metzler 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Cevas lf 4 1 2 0 Arenado 3b 2 1 1 1 Mundell 1b 3 1 1 1 Frnndez rf 2 1 1 1 D.Weeks rf 3 2 1 1 T.Story ss 1 0 0 0 El.Soto ss 3 1 1 1 T.Snydr ss 1 0 1 0 N.Mlina ph 1 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 3 1 1 1 D.Nunez c 3 2 3 3 C.Glden lf 1 0 0 0 Burcham dh 2 0 0 0 Hampson lf 3 0 1 0 J.Mberg 2b 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 C.Rbago ph 1 0 0 0 Hlliard dh 3 0 0 0 M.Gorge ph 1 0 0 0 R.Ramos 1b 3 0 1 0 McLghln pr 1 0 1 0 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 30 7 9 7

Colorado 000 201 000—3 Albuquerque 011 203 00x—7

E_Mooney (1). DP_Colorado 2, Albuquerque 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Albuquerque 3. 2B_Snyder (1), Cuevas (1), Weeks (1), Soto (1), Nunez (1). HR_Arenado (1), Fernandez (1), McMahon (1), Nunez (1). SB_Weeks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Gonzalez L, 0-1 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 3 Oh 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Dunn 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Davis 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 McGee 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Cozart 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Albuquerque Lambert W, 0-0 5 4 2 2 1 7 Pierpont H, 0 1 2 1 1 0 2 Tinoco 1 2 0 0 0 1 Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lawrence 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Almonte (Snyder).

WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Bryan Fields; Second, Derek Eaton; Third, Malachi Moore; LF, Nate Tomlinson; RF, Doug Weiss.

T_2:46. A_12,222

