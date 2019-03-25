Listen Live Sports

Isotopes 7, Rockies 3

March 25, 2019 7:38 pm
 
< a min read
Colorado Albuquerque
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 3 0 1 0 Yo.Daza cf 4 0 1 1
M.Jones pr 2 0 1 0 P.Money 2b 3 0 0 0
Da.Dahl cf 3 0 0 0 Rodgers 3b 4 0 0 0
Metzler 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Cevas lf 4 1 2 0
Arenado 3b 2 1 1 1 Mundell 1b 3 1 1 1
Frnndez rf 2 1 1 1 D.Weeks rf 3 2 1 1
T.Story ss 1 0 0 0 El.Soto ss 3 1 1 1
T.Snydr ss 1 0 1 0 N.Mlina ph 1 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 3 1 1 1 D.Nunez c 3 2 3 3
C.Glden lf 1 0 0 0 Burcham dh 2 0 0 0
Hampson lf 3 0 1 0
J.Mberg 2b 1 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 0 0 0
C.Rbago ph 1 0 0 0
Hlliard dh 3 0 0 0
M.Gorge ph 1 0 0 0
R.Ramos 1b 3 0 1 0
McLghln pr 1 0 1 0
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 30 7 9 7
Colorado 000 201 000—3
Albuquerque 011 203 00x—7

E_Mooney (1). DP_Colorado 2, Albuquerque 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Albuquerque 3. 2B_Snyder (1), Cuevas (1), Weeks (1), Soto (1), Nunez (1). HR_Arenado (1), Fernandez (1), McMahon (1), Nunez (1). SB_Weeks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gonzalez L, 0-1 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 3
Oh 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dunn 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Davis 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
McGee 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Cozart 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Albuquerque
Lambert W, 0-0 5 4 2 2 1 7
Pierpont H, 0 1 2 1 1 0 2
Tinoco 1 2 0 0 0 1
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lawrence 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Almonte (Snyder).

WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Bryan Fields; Second, Derek Eaton; Third, Malachi Moore; LF, Nate Tomlinson; RF, Doug Weiss.

T_2:46. A_12,222

