Isotopes 7, Rockies 3

|Colorado
|Albuquerque
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yo.Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|M.Jones pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|P.Money 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Dahl cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Metzler 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cevas lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mundell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Frnndez rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D.Weeks rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|T.Story ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|El.Soto ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T.Snydr ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Mlina ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|D.Nunez c
|3
|2
|3
|3
|C.Glden lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Burcham dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|J.Mberg 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|C.Rbago ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Hlliard dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|M.Gorge ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|R.Ramos 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|McLghln pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|30
|7
|9
|7
|Colorado
|000
|201
|000—3
|Albuquerque
|011
|203
|00x—7
E_Mooney (1). DP_Colorado 2, Albuquerque 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Albuquerque 3. 2B_Snyder (1), Cuevas (1), Weeks (1), Soto (1), Nunez (1). HR_Arenado (1), Fernandez (1), McMahon (1), Nunez (1). SB_Weeks (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Gonzalez L, 0-1
|4 2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Oh
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dunn
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|McGee
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cozart
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albuquerque
|Lambert W, 0-0
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Pierpont H, 0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tinoco
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lawrence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Almonte (Snyder).
WP_Gonzalez.
Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Bryan Fields; Second, Derek Eaton; Third, Malachi Moore; LF, Nate Tomlinson; RF, Doug Weiss.
T_2:46. A_12,222
