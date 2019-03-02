Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ivanauskas scores 15 to carry Colgate over Lafayette 76-70

March 2, 2019 2:37 pm
 
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas had 15 points as Colgate stretched its winning streak to eight games, topping Lafayette 76-70 on Saturday.

Dana Batt had 12 points for Colgate (21-10, 13-5 Patriot League). Malcolm Regisford added 11 points. Jack Ferguson had 11 points for the road team.

Jordan Burns, who was second on the Raiders in scoring coming into the contest with 16.0 points per game, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).

Justin Jaworski had 21 points for the Leopards (10-19, 7-11). Alex Petrie added 16 points. Paulius Zalys had 16 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Leopards for the season. Colgate defeated Lafayette 57-47 on Jan. 23. The Raiders and the Leopards next take the floor in the Patriot League Tournament.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

