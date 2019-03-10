Listen Live Sports

Ivanauskas scores 22 to carry Colgate past Navy 80-70

March 10, 2019 3:36 pm
 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas had 22 points as Colgate beat Navy 80-70 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney semifinals on Sunday.

Jack Ferguson had 19 points for Colgate (23-10). Tucker Richardson added 15 points. Will Rayman had 13 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

George Kiernan had 19 points for the Midshipmen (12-19). Cam Davis added 18 points. Evan Wieck had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

