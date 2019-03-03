Listen Live Sports

Jackson carries UTSA over UAB 76-70

March 3, 2019 5:24 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 27 points as UTSA beat UAB 76-70 on Sunday. Keaton Wallace added 22 points for the Roadrunners. Wallace also had eight rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Giovanni De Nicolao had 10 points for UTSA (16-13, 10-6 Conference USA). Byron Frohnen added seven rebounds.

Lewis Sullivan had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Blazers (17-13, 9-8). Zack Bryant added 15 points. Makhtar Gueye had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Roadrunners evened the season series against the Blazers with the win. UAB defeated UTSA 83-73 on Jan. 19. UTSA faces W. Kentucky on the road on Wednesday. UAB finishes out the regular season against Old Dominion at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

