Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson lifts Grambling St. past Alabama St. 93-66

March 7, 2019 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — DeVante Jackson had 19 points as Grambling State routed Alabama State 93-66 on Thursday night.

Ivy Smith Jr. added 18 points for the Tigers, while Dallas Polk-Hilliard chipped in 16.

Nigel Ribeiro had 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Grambling State (15-15, 9-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Tobi Ewuosho had 18 points for the Hornets (11-17, 9-8). Reginald Gee added 14 points. Leon Daniels had 10 points.

Advertisement

The Tigers evened the season series against the Hornets with the win. Alabama State defeated Grambling State 74-53 on Jan. 5. Grambling State finishes out the regular season against Alabama A&M at home on Saturday. Alabama State finishes out the regular season against Jackson State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.