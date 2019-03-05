Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson scores 31 to carry Akron over Bowling Green 91-67

March 5, 2019 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had a career-high 31 points as Akron routed Bowling Green 91-67 on Tuesday night.

Daniel Utomi had 21 points for Akron (16-14, 8-9 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cheese added 20 points and six rebounds. Jimond Ivey had 13 points and seven rebounds for the home team.

Bowling Green put up 30 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Justin Turner had 21 points for the Falcons (20-10, 12-5). Michael Laster added 12 points. Antwon Lillard had six rebounds.

Advertisement

The Zips leveled the season series against the Falcons with the win. Bowling Green defeated Akron 73-69 on Feb. 19. Akron finishes out the regular season against Kent State on the road on Friday. Bowling Green finishes out the regular season against Buffalo on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.