Jackson, Tut help Omaha beat North Dakota in Summit tourney

March 10, 2019 1:34 am
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Zach Jackson had 21 points and eight rebounds and Wanjang Tut scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Omaha beat North Dakota 81-76 on Saturday night in the Summit League tournament.

Mitch Hahn had 14 points and nine rebounds and Matt Pile added 12 points and eight boards for Omaha (20-10). The second-seeded Mavericks will play either No. 3 seed Purdue Fort Wayne of No. 6 seed South Dakota in Monday’s semifinals.

Ayo Akinwole hit two free throws to give Omaha the lead for good and spark a 9-0 run that made it 20-11 about seven minutes in. Hahn hit a 3-pointer to give the Mavericks a 10-point lead — their biggest — late in the first half and his dunk with 5:39 to go made it 74-65. Cortez Seales answered with a jumper and Marlon Stewart scored nine consecutive UND points in an 11-3 run that pulled the Fighting Hawks within one with 1:16 remaining but Tut made a layup and Hahn added two free throws to cap the scoring.

Stewart led North Dakota (12-18) with 26 points.

