Jacksonville battles Liberty in Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney 1

Jacksonville (12-19, 5-11) vs. Liberty (25-6, 14-2)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and Liberty are set to clash. Liberty swept the two-game head-to-head season series. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 27, when the Flames outshot Jacksonville from the field 5,100 percent to 4,810 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a 10-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Liberty’s Scottie James, Caleb Homesley and Lovell Cabbil have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JD: JD Notae has connected on 33.2 percent of the 187 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Flames are 0-6 when they allow at least 75 points and 25-0 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Dolphins are 0-9 when they score 67 points or fewer and 12-10 when they exceed 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Liberty is a flawless 23-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.7 percent or less. The Flames are 2-6 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Liberty defense has held opponents to 60.5 points per game, the fifth-lowest mark in Division I. Jacksonville has given up an average of 75.2 points through 31 games (ranking the Dolphins 243rd).

