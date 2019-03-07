Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jaguars re-sign veteran long-snapper Matt Overton

March 7, 2019 2:56 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed veteran long-snapper Matt Overton, preventing him from becoming a free agent next week.

The team announced the move Thursday.

Overton handled long-snapping duties for the Jaguars in 20 games over the last two seasons, filling in for Carson Tinker. Tinker has missed 27 of the last 32 games because of knee injuries. Re-signing Overton could signal the end of Tinker’s time in Jacksonville. Tinker is due to count $860,000 against the salary cap in 2019.

Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Overton played in every game over five seasons (2012-16) for Indianapolis.

