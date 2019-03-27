Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jalen McDaniels leaving San Diego State to turn pro

March 27, 2019 6:03 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher says forward Jalen McDaniels will forego his remaining college eligibility and hire an agent to pursue a professional career.

The redshirt sophomore was second on the team in scoring with 15.9 points and led the Aztecs in rebounding with 8.3. The previous season, he averaged 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

“Jalen now has the opportunity to pursue his life-long goal of playing in the National Basketball Association. We wish him and his family well,” Dutcher said in a statement Wednesday.

The Aztecs are recruiting McDaniels’ younger brother, Jaden.

