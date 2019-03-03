Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jamanka adds world bobsled title to her medal collection

March 3, 2019 5:19 pm
 
WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka added the world women’s bobsled championship to her collection Sunday, leading a gold-silver finish for Germany.

Jamanka teamed with Annika Drazek to win by just over a second over pilot Stephanie Schneider and push athlete Ann-Christin Strack.

Canada got the bronze, with Christine De Bruin driving and Kristen Bunjnowksi pushing.

The U.S. medal hopes were lost in the third run of the four-heat race, when Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor crashed. She crossed the line and was eligible for a fourth run, but was well out of medal contention and did not start.

The top U.S. sled was piloted by Brittany Reinbolt, who placed fifth.

