Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

James leads Liberty past NJIT 57-51, claims share of title

March 1, 2019 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Scottie James had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Liberty to a 57-51 win over NJIT on Friday night and claim a share of the Atlantic Sun title.

Liberty tied with Lipscomb atop the conference but the Flames (25-6, 14-2) will go into the conference tournament as the second seed.

Lovell Cabbil had 15 points for the Flames.

Abdul Lewis scored a season-high 25 points and had nine rebounds for the Highlanders (20-11, 8-8). Diandre Wilson added 10 points.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Zach Cooks, who led the Highlanders in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game, had only five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Flames swept the Highlanders in the season series. Liberty defeated NJIT 77-57 on Feb. 2.

NJIT will be the fifth seed in the conference tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.