James Madison defeats Towson 74-73 in CAA tourney

March 9, 2019 7:38 pm
 
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Matt Lewis and Dwight Wilson scored 26 points apiece as James Madison narrowly beat Towson 74-73 in the first round of the Colonial Conference Tourney on Saturday.

Lewis shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. Wilson also had seven rebounds for the Dukes.

Brian Fobbs had 18 points for the Tigers (10-22). Tobias Howard added 10 points. Allen Betrand had 10 points.

