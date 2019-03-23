Jazz-Bulls, Box

UTAH (114)

Ingles 5-14 1-1 13, Favors 6-10 1-1 13, Gobert 9-11 3-7 21, Rubio 6-11 0-0 12, Mitchell 5-8 4-4 16, O’Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Sefolosha 1-3 0-0 2, Crowder 4-12 0-0 11, Udoh 1-2 0-0 2, Niang 2-4 0-0 4, Neto 3-5 2-2 10, Korver 2-8 0-0 5, Mitrou-Long 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 11-15 114.

CHICAGO (83)

Harrison 2-9 2-2 6, Markkanen 6-20 5-5 18, Lopez 5-11 0-2 10, Dunn 1-8 2-2 4, Blakeney 5-11 0-0 10, Felicio 5-8 0-0 10, Arcidiacono 0-6 4-4 4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-2 1-2 5, Selden 4-11 1-3 9, Sampson 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 33-92 15-20 83.

Utah 33 37 21 23—114 Chicago 18 18 25 22— 83

3-Point Goals_Utah 11-32 (Crowder 3-9, Mitchell 2-2, Neto 2-3, Ingles 2-7, O’Neale 1-3, Korver 1-4, Niang 0-1, Mitrou-Long 0-1, Rubio 0-2), Chicago 2-16 (Sampson 1-4, Markkanen 1-6, Lopez 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Blakeney 0-2, Selden 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 58 (Gobert 14), Chicago 45 (Markkanen 10). Assists_Utah 27 (Ingles 5), Chicago 16 (Dunn 5). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Chicago 16. Technicals_Crowder. A_20,506 (20,917).

