The Associated Press
 
Jazz-Grizzlies, Box

March 8, 2019 10:23 pm
 
UTAH (104)

Ingles 5-11 1-1 14, Favors 1-5 0-0 3, Gobert 3-6 3-7 9, Mitchell 12-24 9-13 38, O’Neale 4-7 1-2 10, Crowder 4-11 0-0 11, Sefolosha 1-4 0-0 3, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 4-12 2-2 13, Allen 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-82 16-25 104.

MEMPHIS (114)

Holiday 3-4 0-0 8, Noah 3-6 1-1 7, Valanciunas 12-17 3-4 27, Conley 11-18 3-3 28, A.Bradley 2-7 2-2 7, Caboclo 1-2 0-0 3, Miles 0-4 0-0 0, Parsons 1-5 0-0 3, Rabb 7-11 1-1 15, Wright 4-13 3-4 11, Dorsey 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 46-90 13-15 114.

Utah 23 30 26 25—104
Memphis 29 31 24 30—114

3-Point Goals_Utah 18-48 (Mitchell 5-9, Ingles 3-7, Crowder 3-10, Korver 3-11, Favors 1-2, Allen 1-2, Sefolosha 1-3, O’Neale 1-4), Memphis 9-22 (Conley 3-7, Holiday 2-2, A.Bradley 1-1, Dorsey 1-1, Caboclo 1-2, Parsons 1-3, Rabb 0-1, Wright 0-1, Miles 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 41 (Crowder 11), Memphis 43 (Noah 8). Assists_Utah 21 (Ingles 7), Memphis 31 (Conley 11). Total Fouls_Utah 20, Memphis 18. A_15,407 (18,119).

