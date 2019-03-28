Listen Live Sports

Jazz guard Dante Exum has surgery to fix tendon in knee

March 28, 2019 1:50 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz say guard Dante Exum underwent surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Exum had the procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Exum will soon begin rehabilitation.

The 23-year-old appeared in 42 games this season, averaging 6.9 points and 2.6 assists. The fifth overall pick in 2014, Exum missed all but 14 games in 2017-18 after suffering a preseason shoulder injury. He also missed the 2015-16 season with a knee injury.

Last summer, the Jazz brought Exum back on a three-year extension worth around $33 million.

