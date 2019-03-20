Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jazz-Knicks, Box

March 20, 2019 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
UTAH (137)

Favors 4-4 2-4 10, Ingles 6-9 0-0 18, Gobert 7-7 4-4 18, Rubio 1-2 10-10 12, Mitchell 12-20 1-2 30, Sefolosha 2-5 0-0 4, Crowder 5-11 2-2 15, O’Neale 1-2 0-0 3, Udoh 2-3 1-1 5, Niang 0-5 0-0 0, Neto 3-5 0-0 7, G.Allen 2-3 1-2 6, Korver 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 48-85 21-25 137.

NEW YORK (116)

Hezonja 8-13 3-3 23, Knox 10-17 4-6 27, Jordan 3-4 0-0 6, Mudiay 7-17 1-1 15, Dotson 7-13 3-5 21, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 0-2 0-0 0, Ellenson 3-6 0-1 7, Robinson 6-10 2-5 14, Jenkins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-86 13-21 116.

Utah 39 35 37 26—137
New York 25 22 32 37—116

3-Point Goals_Utah 20-42 (Ingles 6-9, Mitchell 5-9, Crowder 3-8, Korver 3-8, G.Allen 1-1, O’Neale 1-1, Neto 1-2, Sefolosha 0-2, Niang 0-2), New York 13-31 (Hezonja 4-5, Dotson 4-9, Knox 3-6, Jenkins 1-2, Ellenson 1-2, Kornet 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Mudiay 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 40 (Gobert 9), New York 40 (Robinson 12). Assists_Utah 38 (Rubio 9), New York 23 (Ellenson, Mudiay, Jordan 5). Total Fouls_Utah 18, New York 21. A_18,530 (19,812).

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.