Jazz-Pelicans, Box

UTAH (114)

Ingles 4-12 1-2 10, Favors 9-11 6-6 25, Gobert 10-12 2-6 22, Rubio 3-12 3-4 9, Mitchell 10-18 0-0 22, O’Neale 0-3 0-0 0, Sefolosha 1-3 0-0 3, Crowder 5-10 0-2 11, Korver 4-7 2-2 12. Totals 46-88 14-22 114.

NEW ORLEANS (104)

Williams 5-11 0-0 12, Davis 6-12 4-5 16, Randle 9-18 4-6 23, Payton 3-7 1-2 7, Holiday 8-17 0-0 16, Miller 2-5 3-4 8, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Okafor 1-3 1-2 3, Jackson 5-9 0-0 13, Moore 2-5 0-1 6. Totals 41-89 13-20 104.

Utah 25 33 27 29—114 New Orleans 23 24 29 28—104

3-Point Goals_Utah 8-30 (Korver 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Favors 1-1, Sefolosha 1-3, Crowder 1-6, Ingles 1-7, O’Neale 0-1, Rubio 0-4), New Orleans 9-24 (Jackson 3-4, Moore 2-3, Williams 2-7, Miller 1-2, Randle 1-3, Davis 0-1, Holiday 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 45 (Gobert 13), New Orleans 41 (Payton 8). Assists_Utah 31 (Ingles, Rubio 10), New Orleans 17 (Randle, Holiday, Davis, Payton 3). Total Fouls_Utah 20, New Orleans 23. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_14,681 (16,867).

