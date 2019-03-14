Jazz-Suns, Box

UTAH (114)

Ingles 6-9 0-0 15, Favors 8-14 1-2 18, Gobert 6-9 6-11 18, Rubio 1-7 4-5 6, Mitchell 10-18 2-2 26, Sefolosha 2-5 2-2 7, Crowder 4-12 3-3 12, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Exum 0-2 0-0 0, Neto 0-3 0-0 0, Korver 2-6 0-0 6, O’Neale 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 42-90 18-25 114.

PHOENIX (97)

Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-4 18, Bender 1-1 0-0 3, Ayton 1-9 0-0 2, Johnson 4-10 4-4 15, Booker 9-20 7-9 27, Bridges 1-5 0-0 2, Jackson 4-10 0-0 9, Holmes 3-6 5-6 11, Okobo 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 3-3 0-0 6, Crawford 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 36-82 18-23 97.

Utah 25 28 25 36—114 Phoenix 27 16 32 22— 97

3-Point Goals_Utah 12-33 (Mitchell 4-6, Ingles 3-5, Korver 2-5, Sefolosha 1-3, Favors 1-3, Crowder 1-6, Exum 0-1, Neto 0-1, O’Neale 0-1, Rubio 0-2), Phoenix 7-19 (Johnson 3-6, Booker 2-4, Bender 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Crawford 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 52 (Gobert 20), Phoenix 35 (Ayton 9). Assists_Utah 30 (Favors 7), Phoenix 21 (Booker 6). Total Fouls_Utah 22, Phoenix 20. Technicals_Oubre Jr.. A_18,055 (18,422).

