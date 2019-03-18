Jazz-Wizards, Box

UTAH (116)

Ingles 6-13 0-0 16, Favors 2-4 0-0 4, Gobert 6-6 2-3 14, Rubio 4-7 0-0 8, Mitchell 8-18 0-0 19, O’Neale 1-2 0-0 3, Crowder 8-12 0-0 18, Sefolosha 3-5 0-0 6, Udoh 1-4 0-0 2, Niang 3-4 1-2 7, Neto 4-9 0-0 9, Korver 3-7 1-1 10. Totals 49-91 4-6 116.

WASHINGTON (95)

Ariza 5-7 0-0 12, Green 2-7 0-0 5, Portis 4-9 0-0 11, Satoransky 4-7 0-0 8, Beal 4-12 7-8 15, Dekker 0-4 1-2 1, Brown Jr. 1-6 0-0 2, Parker 8-13 2-2 19, Bryant 2-8 1-2 5, Mahinmi 1-3 0-0 2, Randle 2-3 0-0 5, McRae 1-2 8-8 10. Totals 34-81 19-22 95.

Utah 31 26 34 25—116 Washington 24 21 26 24— 95

3-Point Goals_Utah 14-37 (Ingles 4-8, Korver 3-6, Mitchell 3-7, Crowder 2-6, O’Neale 1-2, Neto 1-4, Rubio 0-1, Niang 0-1, Favors 0-1, Sefolosha 0-1), Washington 8-27 (Portis 3-6, Ariza 2-3, Randle 1-2, Parker 1-4, Green 1-4, Satoransky 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Mahinmi 0-1, Dekker 0-2, Beal 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 41 (Gobert 14), Washington 34 (Parker 7). Assists_Utah 35 (Rubio 10), Washington 20 (Satoransky 6). Total Fouls_Utah 21, Washington 16. Technicals_Washington coach Scott Brooks. A_15,637 (20,356).

