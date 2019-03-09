Listen Live Sports

Jefferson leads Nicholls St. over SE Louisiana 69-63

March 9, 2019 6:56 pm
 
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jeremiah Jefferson had 28 points as Nicholls State topped Southeastern Louisiana 69-63 on Saturday.

Jeremiah Buford had 10 points for Nicholls State (14-17, 7-11 Southland Conference). Daniel Regis added 10 points. Kevin Johnson had six assists for the hosts.

Marlain Veal had 17 points for the Lions (16-15, 12-6). Moses Greenwood added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Colonels leveled the season series against the Lions with the win. Southeastern Louisiana defeated Nicholls State 91-70 on Feb. 2.

