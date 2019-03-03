Listen Live Sports

Jets-Blue Jackets Sum

March 3, 2019 9:39 pm
 
Winnipeg 1 1 3—5
Columbus 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Niku 1 (Perreault, Chiarot), 2:21. 2, Columbus, Foligno 16 (Panarin, Atkinson), 11:22 (pp).

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 14 (Kulikov, Scheifele), 0:35. 4, Columbus, Jones 9 (Werenski, Panarin), 17:31.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Wheeler 15 (Beaulieu, Scheifele), 7:44. 6, Winnipeg, Wheeler 16 (Laine, Beaulieu), 17:47. 7, Winnipeg, Wheeler 17 (Copp, Scheifele), 19:26.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-8-8_26. Columbus 13-13-16_42.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; Columbus 1 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 28-18-2 (42 shots-40 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 27-21-1 (25-21).

A_16,091 (18,500). Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Steve Miller.

