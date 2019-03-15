Jets bring back K Catanzaro after Myers leaves as free agent

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets solved their kicking question with a familiar foot.

Chandler Catanzaro was signed to a one-year deal by New York on Friday, marking the kicker’s second stint with the team after it allowed Pro Bowl selection Jason Myers to leave as a free agent.

Catanzaro spent the 2017 season with New York and set the franchise record with a 57-yard field goal against Cleveland. He signed a three-year contract with Tampa Bay as a free agent last offseason, but struggled as he missed four of his 15 field-goal attempts and four of his extra points.

He rebounded after signing with Carolina late in the season to replace the injured Graham Gano, making all five of his field-goal tries and going 7 of 8 on extra points.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old Catanzaro spent his first three NFL seasons with Arizona and has a career field-goal percentage of 83.8. In his lone season with the Jets, he was 25 of 30 on field goals and made all 29 of his extra-point tries.

Myers became the first Jets kicker to make the Pro Bowl last season after making an NFL-record five field goals of at least 55 yards, but New York opted to not re-sign him. He signed a four-year deal with Seattle on Wednesday.

The Jets also officially announced the signings of linebacker C.J. Mosley, cornerback Brian Poole and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy. They had agreed to terms earlier in the week.

New York also re-signed defensive end Henry Anderson, who tied for the team lead with a career-high seven sacks last season.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million deal with New York and will be a key piece in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ unit. The 26-year-old inside linebacker was a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his five seasons in Baltimore, and has 563 tackles, nine interceptions, 8½ sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in his career.

The Jets signed Poole to a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million to add depth to their secondary. Poole played his first three NFL seasons with Atlanta, but the Falcons did not tender him a contract as a restricted free agent — making him an unrestricted free agent and free to sign elsewhere. The 26-year-old Poole has four career interceptions and five sacks.

Crowder signed a three-year deal worth $28.5 million and will step in as the Jets’ slot receiver, complementing a unit that includes Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa. The 2015 fourth-round pick played his first four seasons in Washington and had 221 catches for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns. Crowder was limited to nine games last season with the Redskins because of an ankle injury.

Bellamy, who adds depth to the receiving corps and gives the Jets a highly regarded special teams player, signed for two years and $5 million. He played the last five seasons in Chicago after stints with Kansas City, San Diego and Washington. The 29-year-old Bellamy has 76 career catches for 999 yards and five touchdowns.

Anderson, who signed a three-year deal, was acquired from Indianapolis during the draft last April for a seventh-round draft pick and thrived in New York’s defense. He has 10 career sacks and 100 combined tackles in his four NFL seasons.

New York has been busy during the first few days of free agency, highlighted by the signing of former Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.