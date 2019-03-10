Listen Live Sports

Jets-Capitals Sums

March 10, 2019 9:45 pm
 
Winnipeg 1 0 0—1
Washington 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 18 (Carlson, Kempny), 4:35. 2, Winnipeg, Perreault 12 (Copp, Roslovic), 6:23. Penalties_Connolly, WSH, (tripping), 14:28; Washington bench, served by Ovechkin (too many men on the ice), 14:54.

Second Period_3, Washington, Hagelin 4 (Dowd), 14:32. Penalties_Hagelin, WSH, (holding), 6:18; Perreault, WPG, served by Roslovic, (tripping), 9:33; Hagelin, WSH, (cross checking), 12:24.

Third Period_4, Washington, Eller 10 (Orlov, Wilson), 19:38. Penalties_Laine, WPG, (hooking), 0:18; Orlov, WSH, (tripping), 17:25.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-15-11_34. Washington 5-4-9_18.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 5; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 28-19-2 (17 shots-15 saves). Washington, Copley 15-5-3 (34-33).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:29.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Kory Nagy.

