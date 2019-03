Jets-Hurricanes Sums

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg 4 1 3—8 Carolina 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Hayes 16 (Ehlers, Myers), 2:58. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 19 (Laine), 5:48. 3, Winnipeg, Chiarot 5 (Connor, Little), 9:16. 4, Winnipeg, Ehlers 17 (Kulikov, Hayes), 18:44. Penalties_Williams, CAR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:46; Kulikov, WPG, (roughing), 8:46; Svechnikov, CAR, (tripping), 15:07.

Second Period_5, Winnipeg, Copp 8 (Perreault, Roslovic), 19:29. Penalties_Trouba, WPG, (tripping), 7:10.

Third Period_6, Carolina, McKegg 6 (Hamilton, de Haan), 9:37. 7, Winnipeg, Connor 26 (Wheeler, Trouba), 13:45 (pp). 8, Winnipeg, Copp 9 (Roslovic, Beaulieu), 19:00. 9, Winnipeg, Lowry 9 (Ehlers, Chiarot), 19:41. Penalties_Lowry, WPG, (high sticking), 7:31; Laine, WPG, (high sticking), 10:29; Svechnikov, CAR, (tripping), 12:57; Chiarot, WPG, (slashing), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 11-10-8_29. Carolina 12-10-7_29.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 2; Carolina 0 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 12-5-2 (29 shots-28 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 17-8-2 (29-21).

A_15,928 (18,680). T_2:29.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Tony Sericolo.

