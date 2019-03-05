Listen Live Sports

Jets-Lightning Sum

March 5, 2019 10:22 pm
 
Winnipeg 1 0 1—2
Tampa Bay 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Gourde 18 (Girardi, Palat), 1:34. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 18 (Laine, Trouba), 6:31 (pp).

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Erne 7 (Cirelli, Joseph), 8:58. 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 34 (Kucherov, Hedman), 14:26 (pp).

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Paquette 10 (Erne, Joseph), 4:20. 6, Tampa Bay, Point 37 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 9:50 (pp). 7, Winnipeg, Trouba 5 (Hellebuyck), 15:03 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 5-10-17_32. Tampa Bay 14-13-11_38.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 2 of 3; Tampa Bay 2 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 11-4-2 (2 shots-1 saves), Hellebuyck 28-19-2 (36-32). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 31-7-4 (32-30).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:36.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kory Nagy.

