The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Joan Benoit Samuelson to run Boston Marathon again

March 15, 2019 2:05 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Joan Benoit Samuelson plans to run the Boston Marathon again.

The Boston Athletic Association says the two-time champion and Olympic gold medalist will be in the field on April 15.

Benoit Samuelson was a 21-year-old Bowdoin College student in 1979 when she set an American marathon record and a new women’s course record. She finished in 2 hours, 35 minutes, 15 seconds, wearing a Red Sox cap.

She returned in 1983 to set a world best of 2:22:43. She won the first Olympic women’s marathon at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Benoit Samuelson says her goal next month is to run within 40 minutes of the time she clocked in her Boston debut 40 years ago.

She last ran the Boston Marathon in 2015.

