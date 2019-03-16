Listen Live Sports

Johnson lifts Grand Canyon past Utah Valley 78-74

March 16, 2019
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carlos Johnson had a career-high 35 points as Grand Canyon narrowly beat Utah Valley 78-74 in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney on Friday night.

Johnson shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc. He added nine rebounds.

Michael Finke had 10 points for Grand Canyon (20-12).

Conner Toolson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (24-9). Richard Harward added 12 points and nine rebounds. Baylee Steele had 12 points.

Jake Toolson, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest led the Wolverines, scored only 7 points (3 of 11).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

