The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Johnson scores 26 to lift NC State past Hofstra 84-78 in NIT

March 19, 2019 9:34 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Markell Johnson had 26 points as North Carolina State defeated Hofstra 84-78 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Torin Dorn had 19 points and nine rebounds for North Carolina State (23-11). C.J. Bryce added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Devon Daniels had six rebounds for the home team.

Justin Wright-Foreman had 29 points and six rebounds for the Pride (27-8). Jacquil Taylor added 14 points and four blocks. Desure Buie had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

