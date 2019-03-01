Listen Live Sports

Jones hits late jumper to help Seattle to 67-65 win

March 1, 2019 12:25 am
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Delante Jones hit a jumper in the final seconds to halt a California Baptist run and give Seattle a 67-65 victory over the Lancers on Thursday night.

Jordan Heading tossed up a 3-pointer that rimmed out at the buzzer as Seattle (16-13, 4-10 Western Athletic Conference) claimed the win.

Seattle led 39-34 at the break and was up 60-47 midway in the second half. Heading hit a jump shot that started the Lancers on a 17-5 run as California Baptist closed to 65-64 after Milan Acquaah drained a 3 and followed with a jumper with 2:16 left. The Lancers held Seattle scoreless for six minutes until Jones hit the game-winner with eight seconds remaining.

Morgan Means led Seattle with 21 points, Mattia Da Campo added 11 points to go with 14 rebounds and Terrell Brown chipped in 18 points.

Acquaah had 23 points for California Baptist (15-12, 6-7). Heading finished with 13 and De’jon Davis had 13 rebounds.

