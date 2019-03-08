Listen Live Sports

Jones leads Radford past Charleston Southern 63-54

March 8, 2019 8:41 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Carlik Jones had 21 points as Radford got past Charleston Southern 63-54 in the Big South Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Travis Fields Jr. had 16 points for Radford (22-10). Donald Hicks had 10 rebounds.

The Highlanders were in trouble after the first half, heading to the locker room at halftime trailing 29-19. But Radford mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Highlanders’ 19 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Christian Keeling had 15 points for the Buccaneers (17-15). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

