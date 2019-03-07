Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jones, Patterson lift Prairie View A&M past Southern 73-55

March 7, 2019 11:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Dennis Jones had 14 points to lead five Prairie View A&M players in double figures as the Panthers extended their win streak to seven games, topping Southern 73-55 on Thursday night. Devonte Patterson added 13 points for the Panthers. Antione Lister chipped in 12, Gary Blackston scored 10 and Gerard Andrus had 10. Blackston also had five steals for the Panthers.

Sidney Umude had 15 points for the Jaguars (6-24, 5-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jayden Saddler added seven rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Prairie View defeated Southern 82-73 on Jan. 5. Prairie View (18-12, 16-1) finishes out the regular season against Alcorn State at home on Saturday. Southern finishes out the regular season against Texas Southern on the road on Saturday.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.