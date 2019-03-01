Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jones scores 12 to lift UC Irvine over UC Davis 64-48

March 1, 2019 1:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elston Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lift UC Irvine to a 64-48 win over UC Davis on Thursday night, the Anteaters’ 10th straight victory.

Eyassu Worku had 10 points for UC Irvine (24-5, 12-1 Big West Conference). Jonathan Galloway added 10 rebounds.

Evan Leonard, who was second on the Anteaters in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Matt Neufeld had 10 points for the Aggies (10-17, 6-7).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Aggies this season. UC Irvine defeated UC Davis 71-69 on Jan. 10. UC Irvine matches up against UC Riverside on the road on Saturday. UC Davis takes on Cal State Fullerton at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.