The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Joshua Kushner purchases minority stake in Memphis Grizzlies

March 23, 2019 5:13 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Joshua Kushner, the brother of President Trump’s son-in-law, has purchased a minority stake in the Memphis Grizzlies.

A Grizzlies team spokesman has confirmed that Kushner and Brandon Arrindell “recently, in their respective individual capacities” purchased minority stakes in the franchise.

The Grizzlies haven’t said how much of a stake they purchased.

Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to Trump.

Joshua Kushner is a venture capitalist who founded the Thrive Capital investment firm.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

