Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jozy Altidore scores winner, Toronto FC beats Revolution 3-2

March 17, 2019 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore came off the bench to score the winner in the 80th minute and Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 3-2 on Sunday night in its home opener.

Altidore tapped in Justin Morrow’s cross. Shut down late last season to have ankle surgery, the U.S. star came on in the 68th minute for his season debut.

Ayo Akinola, with his first MLS goal, and Jordan Hamilton, on his 23th birthday, also scored for Toronto (2-0-0). Carles Gil scored twice to pull the Revolution (0-2-1) even at 2.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.