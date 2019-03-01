Listen Live Sports

JSU looks to extend streak vs SIUE

March 1, 2019 6:45 am
 
Jacksonville State (22-8, 14-3) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (10-19, 6-11)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Jacksonville State’s last OVC loss came against the UT Martin Skyhawks 66-64 on Feb. 7. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is coming off a 76-68 win at home over Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jason Burnell is averaging 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Gamecocks. Marlon Hunter is also a primary contributor, producing 13.1 points and four rebounds per game. The Cougars have been led by Tyresse Williford, who is averaging 13.3 points.

JUMPING FOR JASON: Burnell has connected on 31.7 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-16 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 10-3 when it scores at least 76.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Jacksonville State is a perfect 14-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Gamecocks are 8-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Cougars have averaged 22.3 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

