Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Judge to quiz Portuguese hacker in Football Leaks case

March 22, 2019 6:16 am
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The lawyer for a Portuguese man linked to the publication of internal documents that embarrassed top European clubs and soccer officials in the Football Leaks case says he is back in Lisbon after being extradited from Hungary.

Lawyer Francisco Teixeira da Mota says his client Rui Pinto arrived late Thursday.

He tells the Associated Press that Pinto is due to appear on Friday before a judge who will decide whether he should be placed under electronic monitoring or held in custody.

Police suspect the 30-year-old Pinto of attempted extortion, illegal access to data, and other alleged crimes connected to the release of secret information about the financial dealings of clubs.

Pinto says he has been previously questioned as a witness by authorities in France and Belgium who are investigating soccer corruption.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

