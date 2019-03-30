Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas guard Moore decides to transfer closer to home

March 30, 2019 3:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Charlie Moore has decided to transfer for the second time after an uneventful season with the Jayhawks.

Moore began his career at California before transferring to Kansas, where he sat out last season as the Jayhawks made a run to the Final Four. He became eligible this season and appeared in 35 games, but he never made the kind of impact that most people expected. He started one game and averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 assists.

His best game came against South Dakota, when he hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in a statement Saturday that Moore indicated he wanted to transfer closer to his family. The sophomore is originally from Chicago.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.