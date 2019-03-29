Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kansas RB Williams to do diversion in domestic violence case

March 29, 2019 3:43 pm
 
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas running back Pooka Williams has agreed to diversion terms for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports court records filed Thursday show the agreement requires him to complete 40 hours of community service by Nov. 30. He also must submit to domestic violence offender assessment. If that assessment doesn’t result in any recommendations, Williams must take an anger management course.

If he successfully completes the diversion, the allegation would be dropped from his record.

Williams was charged in December after an 18-year-old Kansas student he was dating accused him of punching her in the stomach and grabbing her throat.

He was suspended by the football program Dec. 7.

Williams was the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year and a first-team all-Big 12 selection as running back and kick returner last season.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com

