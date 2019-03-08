Listen Live Sports

Kansas women beat Oklahoma St. 76-66 in Big 12 tourney

March 8, 2019 11:36 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Christalah Lyons scored 21 points, Kylee Kopatich added 20 and No. 10 seed Kansas jumped out early and beat seventh-seeded Oklahoma State 76-66 on Friday night in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.

Lyons and Kopatich each made seven field goals and combined to make five of the Jayhawks’ eight 3-pointers. Aniya Thomas added 12 points and Austin Richardson had 11 for Kansas (13-17), which will play No. 2 seed Iowa State in a Saturday quarterfinal.

Vivian Gray scored 16 of her 25 points in the second half to lead Oklahoma State (14-16). Braxtin Miller chipped in 16 points.

The Jayhawks built a 20-point lead midway through the second quarter before Oklahoma State cut the deficit to 35-28 at halftime. The Cowboys pulled within a point twice early in the fourth quarter but never had the lead.

