Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Karen Pence, wife of US vice president, visits the UAE

March 13, 2019 8:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is in the United Arab Emirates for the Special Olympics.

She traveled to Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, for the start of the Special Olympics World Games. On Wednesday, she watched the U.S. take on Kenya in a soccer match.

She also greeted athletes and posed for photographs.

In a video posted by the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi, she described it as “such a privilege” to lead a delegation to the games.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.