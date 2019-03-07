Karlis nets 24, Wisconsin women trip Buckeyes 74-63

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelly Karlis scored a career-high 24 points and Marsha Howard added 23 and 13th-seeded Wisconsin dominated the fourth quarter to defeat fifth-seeded Ohio State in the second-round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Thursday.

Howard also had 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Badgers (15-17), who face fourth-seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Karlis and Suzanne Gilreath closed the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers but Ohio State (14-14) still led 46-43 entering the fourth quarter. Howard pushed the run to 10-0 with the first two baskets of the final period. The teams swapped the lead before Imani Lewis and Karlis hit 3-pointers sandwiched around two Howard free throws for a 58-51 lead with 6:14 to go. A 3-pointer by Niya Beverley and a Karlis layup had the lead at 63-53 with 4:11 to go and from there the Badgers made 10 of 12 free throws to seal the game.

Wisconsin, which lost to the Buckeyes by 11 at home a week earlier and by two in the first meeting, went 7 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half and 11 of 17 for the game, shooting 50 percent in the second half.

Carmen Grande led the Buckeyes with 12, Carly Santoro added 11 and Dorka Juhasz, who had 16 rebounds, was one of three with 10 points.

