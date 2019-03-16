Listen Live Sports

Kenya Open Leading Scores

March 16, 2019 10:12 am
 
Saturday
At Karen CC
Nairobi, Kenya
Purse: $1.24 million
Yardage: 6,922; Par: 71
Third Round
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 67-68-64—199
Adri Arnaus, Spain 66-68-65—199
Louis de Jager, South Africa 64-66-70—200
Kalle Samooja, Finland 70-67-64—201
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 65-70-66—201
Liam Johnston, Scotland 67-69-67—203
Justin Harding, South Africa 70-65-68—203
Jack Singh Brar, England 64-70-69—203
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-71-65—205
George Coetzee, South Africa 72-66-67—205
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 67-73-66—206
Romain Langasque, France 67-70-69—206
Josh Geary, New Zealand 67-73-67—207
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 69-70-68—207
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 69-68-70—207
Christopher Blomstrand, Sweden 70-72-66—208
Chikkarangappa S, India 70-69-69—208
Oliver Wilson, England 72-70-67—209
Johannes Veerman, United States 76-65-68—209
Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 66-74-69—209
Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-69-70—209
Also
David Cooke, United States 70-71-69—210
Sean Crocker, United States 72-71-68—211
John Catlin, United States 71-71-71—213

