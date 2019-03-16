Kenya Open Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At Karen CC
|Nairobi, Kenya
|Purse: $1.24 million
|Yardage: 6,922; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|67-68-64—199
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|66-68-65—199
|Louis de Jager, South Africa
|64-66-70—200
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|70-67-64—201
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|65-70-66—201
|Liam Johnston, Scotland
|67-69-67—203
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|70-65-68—203
|Jack Singh Brar, England
|64-70-69—203
|Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland
|69-71-65—205
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|72-66-67—205
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|67-73-66—206
|Romain Langasque, France
|67-70-69—206
|Josh Geary, New Zealand
|67-73-67—207
|Anton Karlsson, Sweden
|69-70-68—207
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|69-68-70—207
|Christopher Blomstrand, Sweden
|70-72-66—208
|Chikkarangappa S, India
|70-69-69—208
|Oliver Wilson, England
|72-70-67—209
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|76-65-68—209
|Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland
|66-74-69—209
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|70-69-70—209
|Also
|David Cooke, United States
|70-71-69—210
|Sean Crocker, United States
|72-71-68—211
|John Catlin, United States
|71-71-71—213
