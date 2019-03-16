Kenya Open Leading Scores

Saturday At Karen CC Nairobi, Kenya Purse: $1.24 million Yardage: 6,922; Par: 71 Third Round Guido Migliozzi, Italy 67-68-64—199 Adri Arnaus, Spain 66-68-65—199 Louis de Jager, South Africa 64-66-70—200 Kalle Samooja, Finland 70-67-64—201 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 65-70-66—201 Liam Johnston, Scotland 67-69-67—203 Justin Harding, South Africa 70-65-68—203 Jack Singh Brar, England 64-70-69—203 Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-71-65—205 George Coetzee, South Africa 72-66-67—205 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 67-73-66—206 Romain Langasque, France 67-70-69—206 Josh Geary, New Zealand 67-73-67—207 Anton Karlsson, Sweden 69-70-68—207 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 69-68-70—207 Christopher Blomstrand, Sweden 70-72-66—208 Chikkarangappa S, India 70-69-69—208 Oliver Wilson, England 72-70-67—209 Johannes Veerman, United States 76-65-68—209 Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 66-74-69—209 Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-69-70—209 Also David Cooke, United States 70-71-69—210 Sean Crocker, United States 72-71-68—211 John Catlin, United States 71-71-71—213

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.