Kenya Open Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At Karen CC
|Nairobi, Kenya
|Purse: $1.24 million
|Yardage: 6,922; Par: 71
|Final
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|67-68-64-69—268
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|70-65-68-66—269
|Louis de Jager, South Africa
|64-66-70-69—269
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|66-68-65-70—269
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|65-70-66-69—270
|Romain Langasque, France
|67-70-69-65—271
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|70-67-64-70—271
|Liam Johnston, Scotland
|67-69-67-71—274
|Anton Karlsson, Sweden
|69-70-68-68—275
|Josh Geary, New Zealand
|67-73-67-68—275
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|67-73-66-69—275
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden
|72-69-71-64—276
|Sean Crocker, United States
|72-71-68-65—276
|Thomas Bjorn, Denmark
|70-70-70-66—276
|Haydn Porteous, South Africa
|69-73-68-66—276
|Jack Singh Brar, England
|64-70-69-73—276
|Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
|71-73-70-63—277
|Adrien Saddier, France
|72-72-68-65—277
|Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland
|66-74-69-68—277
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|76-65-68-68—277
|Chikkarangappa S, India
|70-69-69-69—277
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|72-66-67-72—277
|Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland
|69-71-65-72—277
|Also
|John Catlin, United States
|71-71-71-74—287
|David Cooke, United States
|70-71-69-78—288
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.