Kenya Open Leading Scores

Sunday At Karen CC Nairobi, Kenya Purse: $1.24 million Yardage: 6,922; Par: 71 Final Guido Migliozzi, Italy 67-68-64-69—268 Justin Harding, South Africa 70-65-68-66—269 Louis de Jager, South Africa 64-66-70-69—269 Adri Arnaus, Spain 66-68-65-70—269 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 65-70-66-69—270 Romain Langasque, France 67-70-69-65—271 Kalle Samooja, Finland 70-67-64-70—271 Liam Johnston, Scotland 67-69-67-71—274 Anton Karlsson, Sweden 69-70-68-68—275 Josh Geary, New Zealand 67-73-67-68—275 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 67-73-66-69—275 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 72-69-71-64—276 Sean Crocker, United States 72-71-68-65—276 Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 70-70-70-66—276 Haydn Porteous, South Africa 69-73-68-66—276 Jack Singh Brar, England 64-70-69-73—276 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 71-73-70-63—277 Adrien Saddier, France 72-72-68-65—277 Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 66-74-69-68—277 Johannes Veerman, United States 76-65-68-68—277 Chikkarangappa S, India 70-69-69-69—277 George Coetzee, South Africa 72-66-67-72—277 Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-71-65-72—277 Also John Catlin, United States 71-71-71-74—287 David Cooke, United States 70-71-69-78—288

