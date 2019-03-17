Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kenya Open Leading Scores

March 17, 2019 10:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday
At Karen CC
Nairobi, Kenya
Purse: $1.24 million
Yardage: 6,922; Par: 71
Final
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 67-68-64-69—268
Justin Harding, South Africa 70-65-68-66—269
Louis de Jager, South Africa 64-66-70-69—269
Adri Arnaus, Spain 66-68-65-70—269
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 65-70-66-69—270
Romain Langasque, France 67-70-69-65—271
Kalle Samooja, Finland 70-67-64-70—271
Liam Johnston, Scotland 67-69-67-71—274
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 69-70-68-68—275
Josh Geary, New Zealand 67-73-67-68—275
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 67-73-66-69—275
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 72-69-71-64—276
Sean Crocker, United States 72-71-68-65—276
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 70-70-70-66—276
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 69-73-68-66—276
Jack Singh Brar, England 64-70-69-73—276
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 71-73-70-63—277
Adrien Saddier, France 72-72-68-65—277
Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 66-74-69-68—277
Johannes Veerman, United States 76-65-68-68—277
Chikkarangappa S, India 70-69-69-69—277
George Coetzee, South Africa 72-66-67-72—277
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 69-71-65-72—277
Also
John Catlin, United States 71-71-71-74—287
David Cooke, United States 70-71-69-78—288

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Precision Strike Annual Review...
3|27 AFCEA Bethesda March Breakfast
3|27 AFCEA DC AI and Machine Learning Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.