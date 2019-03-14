Listen Live Sports

Kenya Open Leading Scores

March 14, 2019 3:28 pm
 
Thursday
At Karen CC
Nairobi, Kenya
Purse: $1.24 million
Yardage: 6,922; Par: 71 (35-36)
First Round
Jack Singh Brar, England 30-34—64
Louis de Jager, South Africa 30-34—64
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 31-34—65
Adri Arnaus, Spain 33-33—66
Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 35-31—66
Josh Geary, New Zealand 31-36—67
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-32—67
Liam Johnston, Scotland 32-35—67
Romain Langasque, France 34-33—67
Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 34-33—67
Hugo Leon, Chile 33-34—67
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 33-34—67
Simon Ngige Mburu, Kenya 34-34—68
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 30-39—69
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 34-35—69
Matthew Nixon, England 34-35—69
David Boote, Wales 35-34—69
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 34-35—69
Max Schmitt, Germany 34-35—69
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 34-35—69
Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, Kenya 32-37—69
Jack Senior, England 34-35—69
Hyowon Park, South Korea 36-33—69
Also
David Cooke, United States 34-36—70
John Catlin, United States 34-37—71
Sean Crocker, United States 36-36—72
Seungsu Han, United States 37-38—75
Johannes Veerman, United States 36-40—76

