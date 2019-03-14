Kenya Open Leading Scores

|Thursday
|At Karen CC
|Nairobi, Kenya
|Purse: $1.24 million
|Yardage: 6,922; Par: 71 (35-36)
|First Round
|Jack Singh Brar, England
|30-34—64
|Louis de Jager, South Africa
|30-34—64
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|31-34—65
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|33-33—66
|Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland
|35-31—66
|Josh Geary, New Zealand
|31-36—67
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|35-32—67
|Liam Johnston, Scotland
|32-35—67
|Romain Langasque, France
|34-33—67
|Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy
|34-33—67
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|33-34—67
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|33-34—67
|Simon Ngige Mburu, Kenya
|34-34—68
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|30-39—69
|Haydn Porteous, South Africa
|34-35—69
|Matthew Nixon, England
|34-35—69
|David Boote, Wales
|35-34—69
|Anton Karlsson, Sweden
|34-35—69
|Max Schmitt, Germany
|34-35—69
|Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland
|34-35—69
|Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, Kenya
|32-37—69
|Jack Senior, England
|34-35—69
|Hyowon Park, South Korea
|36-33—69
|Also
|David Cooke, United States
|34-36—70
|John Catlin, United States
|34-37—71
|Sean Crocker, United States
|36-36—72
|Seungsu Han, United States
|37-38—75
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|36-40—76
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.