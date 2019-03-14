Kenya Open Leading Scores

Thursday At Karen CC Nairobi, Kenya Purse: $1.24 million Yardage: 6,922; Par: 71 (35-36) First Round Jack Singh Brar, England 30-34—64 Louis de Jager, South Africa 30-34—64 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 31-34—65 Adri Arnaus, Spain 33-33—66 Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 35-31—66 Josh Geary, New Zealand 31-36—67 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-32—67 Liam Johnston, Scotland 32-35—67 Romain Langasque, France 34-33—67 Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 34-33—67 Hugo Leon, Chile 33-34—67 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 33-34—67 Simon Ngige Mburu, Kenya 34-34—68 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 30-39—69 Haydn Porteous, South Africa 34-35—69 Matthew Nixon, England 34-35—69 David Boote, Wales 35-34—69 Anton Karlsson, Sweden 34-35—69 Max Schmitt, Germany 34-35—69 Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 34-35—69 Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, Kenya 32-37—69 Jack Senior, England 34-35—69 Hyowon Park, South Korea 36-33—69 Also David Cooke, United States 34-36—70 John Catlin, United States 34-37—71 Sean Crocker, United States 36-36—72 Seungsu Han, United States 37-38—75 Johannes Veerman, United States 36-40—76

