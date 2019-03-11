Listen Live Sports

Kershaw throws first bullpen session since Feb 20

March 11, 2019 4:49 pm
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw threw his first bullpen since Feb. 20, an all-fastball session of 20 pitches.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been slowed by left shoulder discomfort.

Los Angeles is not sure whether Kershaw will be available for its March 28 opener against Arizona.

Kershaw will throw another bullpen and start throwing off-speed pitches soon. He has made eight consecutive opening-day starts but has mixed feelings about the importance of pitching this year’s opener.

