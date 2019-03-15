Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-76ers, Box

March 15, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (114)

Bjelica 2-11 0-0 4, Barnes 6-11 0-2 16, Cauley-Stein 6-7 1-2 13, Fox 4-9 7-8 16, Hield 4-14 4-4 14, Brewer 3-5 2-2 8, Giles III 6-9 0-0 12, Bagley III 5-9 5-6 15, Ferrell 3-5 0-0 7, Bogdanovic 4-14 0-0 9. Totals 43-94 19-24 114.

PHILADELPHIA (123)

Butler 8-14 6-7 22, Harris 7-16 4-4 19, Embiid 9-19 3-4 21, B.Simmons 8-12 2-2 18, Redick 6-12 3-3 19, Ennis III 0-3 2-2 2, Scott 2-4 0-0 6, Marjanovic 4-7 4-5 12, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 46-91 24-27 123.

Sacramento 29 29 31 25—114
Philadelphia 33 29 37 24—123

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-27 (Barnes 4-6, Hield 2-8, Fox 1-1, Ferrell 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-5, Brewer 0-1, Bagley III 0-1, Bjelica 0-2), Philadelphia 7-24 (Redick 4-9, Scott 2-4, Harris 1-5, Butler 0-1, Ennis III 0-2, Embiid 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 40 (Cauley-Stein 7), Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 17). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Fox 6), Philadelphia 28 (Butler 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, Philadelphia 18. A_20,704 (20,478).

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.