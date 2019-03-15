Kings-76ers, Box

SACRAMENTO (114)

Bjelica 2-11 0-0 4, Barnes 6-11 0-2 16, Cauley-Stein 6-7 1-2 13, Fox 4-9 7-8 16, Hield 4-14 4-4 14, Brewer 3-5 2-2 8, Giles III 6-9 0-0 12, Bagley III 5-9 5-6 15, Ferrell 3-5 0-0 7, Bogdanovic 4-14 0-0 9. Totals 43-94 19-24 114.

PHILADELPHIA (123)

Butler 8-14 6-7 22, Harris 7-16 4-4 19, Embiid 9-19 3-4 21, B.Simmons 8-12 2-2 18, Redick 6-12 3-3 19, Ennis III 0-3 2-2 2, Scott 2-4 0-0 6, Marjanovic 4-7 4-5 12, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 46-91 24-27 123.

Sacramento 29 29 31 25—114 Philadelphia 33 29 37 24—123

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-27 (Barnes 4-6, Hield 2-8, Fox 1-1, Ferrell 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-5, Brewer 0-1, Bagley III 0-1, Bjelica 0-2), Philadelphia 7-24 (Redick 4-9, Scott 2-4, Harris 1-5, Butler 0-1, Ennis III 0-2, Embiid 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 40 (Cauley-Stein 7), Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 17). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Fox 6), Philadelphia 28 (Butler 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, Philadelphia 18. A_20,704 (20,478).

