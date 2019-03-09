Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Coyotes Sum

March 9, 2019 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles 1 0 1—2
Arizona 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Dvorak 1 (Keller, Chychrun), 7:23 (pp). 2, Arizona, Grabner 7 (Ekman-Larsson), 9:30 (sh). 3, Los Angeles, A.Kempe 11 (Doughty), 14:49.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 1 (Doughty, Forbort), 3:44. 5, Arizona, Dvorak 2 (Keller, Goligoski), 10:28. 6, Arizona, Grabner 8, 15:34.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-9-17_35. Arizona 10-14-8_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 1; Arizona 1 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 7-12-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 22-15-5 (35-33).

A_14,976 (17,125). T_2:29.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.