Kings-Coyotes Sums

Los Angeles 1 0 1—2 Arizona 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Dvorak 1 (Chychrun, Keller), 7:23 (pp). 2, Arizona, Grabner 7 (Ekman-Larsson), 9:30 (sh). 3, Los Angeles, A.Kempe 11 (Doughty), 14:49. Penalties_Brodzinski, LA, (tripping), 6:08; Hjalmarsson, ARI, (hooking), 8:24; Clifford, LA, (roughing), 13:53; Cousins, ARI, (illegal check to head), 13:53.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Iafallo, LA, (slashing), 11:04.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 1 (Doughty, Forbort), 3:44. 5, Arizona, Dvorak 2 (Goligoski, Keller), 10:28. 6, Arizona, Grabner 8, 15:34. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (tripping), 16:14; Doughty, LA, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:14.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 9-9-18_36. Arizona 10-14-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 1; Arizona 1 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 7-12-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 22-15-5 (36-34).

A_14,976 (17,125). T_2:29.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Shewchyk.

