Kings-Ducks Sums

March 11, 2019 12:46 am
 
Los Angeles 3 0 0—3
Anaheim 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Brown 17 (Doughty, Forbort), 6:22. 2, Anaheim, Sprong 11 (Getzlaf), 7:27. 3, Los Angeles, Clifford 8 (LaDue, Lewis), 10:37. 4, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 2 (Toffoli, Kempe), 16:25. Penalties_Lindholm, ANA, (holding stick), 8:30; Sprong, ANA, (high sticking), 18:32.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Ritchie, ANA, (slashing), 5:23.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Silfverberg 19, 12:16. Penalties_Clifford, LA, (tripping), 1:54; Doughty, LA, (roughing), 19:29; Rakell, ANA, (slashing), 19:29.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-9-6_25. Anaheim 2-8-10_20.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 13-19-6 (20 shots-18 saves). Anaheim, Miller 7-5-1 (25-22).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:28.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Shewchyk.

